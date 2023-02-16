Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.85. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 13,362 shares.
Biomerica Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.
Institutional Trading of Biomerica
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomerica (BMRA)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.