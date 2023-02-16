Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.85. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 13,362 shares.

Biomerica Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biomerica by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

