Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.10% of Biohaven worth $113,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at $59,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

