Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 96,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.6 %

BWMX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 6,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,648. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

