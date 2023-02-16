Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 96,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.6 %

BWMX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 6,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,648. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $326.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

