Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.34. 1,476,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,773,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Down 5.9 %

Beauty Health Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

