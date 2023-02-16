Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 85,683 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 630.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,683 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 210,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 132,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,221. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

