Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $107.49. 2,232,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,811,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

