Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 268,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,922. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

