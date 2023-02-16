Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,865 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 3.38% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.30. 336,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.