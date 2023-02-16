Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.34. 373,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,381. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

