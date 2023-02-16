Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 219 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.60. 875,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.
Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
