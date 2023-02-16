Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Up 2.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 272,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 409,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Beachbody Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beachbody Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

