Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Up 2.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 272,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 409,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Beachbody Trading Up 3.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beachbody (BODY)
