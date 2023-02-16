Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.56

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.56 and traded as high as $105.69. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 1,317 shares trading hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

