Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

BMW traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €97.74 ($105.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.27 and its 200-day moving average is €81.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.