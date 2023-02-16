Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 192,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

