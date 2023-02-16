Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

