Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,067,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

