Barclays (LON:BARC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.87

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.87 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 188.96 ($2.29). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 187.32 ($2.27), with a volume of 21,566,612 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.18) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.79) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.63) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239 ($2.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.53 billion and a PE ratio of 561.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

