Barclays Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $95.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.73.

NYSE CCK opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

