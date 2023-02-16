Barclays Begins Coverage on Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

VAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VAL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 100,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,437. Valaris has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

