Banner Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Trading Down 0.1%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 1,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banner Acquisition stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner Acquisition were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Banner Acquisition



Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Stories

