BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BankUnited stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

