Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 488.8 days.

BKIMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.06) to €7.45 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.00 ($6.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €7.00 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.80 ($6.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

