Bank of America Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.14.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $171.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.