Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 866,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.3 %

CIB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 346,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

