Balancer (BAL) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $7.38 or 0.00029584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $348.32 million and $19.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,398,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,224,914 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
