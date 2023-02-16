Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €7.50 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) received a €7.50 ($8.06) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.58) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, January 9th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

ETR DIC remained flat at €8.85 ($9.52) during trading on Wednesday. 116,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.57. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of €16.19 ($17.41).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

