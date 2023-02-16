Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,443 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Azenta worth $72,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

