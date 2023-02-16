AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 417,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT Price Performance

About AXT

AXTI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 154,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,399. The company has a market cap of $256.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. AXT has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

