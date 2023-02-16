Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 0.7 %

Avient stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 294,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 255,596 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210,689 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 652.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 205,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

