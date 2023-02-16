Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.90 million.

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of AVTA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 638,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $30.22.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

