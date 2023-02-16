Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantax had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Avantax updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.96 EPS.

Avantax Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVTA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 200,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Featured Articles

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

