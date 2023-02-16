AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 64,970 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,970 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $246,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.57. 392,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,822. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $226.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

