AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,213,638 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of General Motors worth $80,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Stock Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 4,218,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,001,731. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.