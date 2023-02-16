AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 11,156 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.79% of AMETEK worth $205,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.80. 134,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,061. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

