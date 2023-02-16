AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $158.82 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510,193 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $158,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 245,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.