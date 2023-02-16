AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 123,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,299. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

