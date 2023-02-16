Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2962 per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

