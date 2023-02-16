Aspex Management HK Ltd Has $189.46 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises approximately 5.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.79% of Li Auto worth $189,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

LI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,463. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

