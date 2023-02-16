Asit Parikh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Asit Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
