Asit Parikh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asit Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.