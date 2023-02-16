Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

