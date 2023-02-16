Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 105.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 364,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 61.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

