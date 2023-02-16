Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ardor has a market cap of $101.85 million and $8.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

