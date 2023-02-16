Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ardor has a market cap of $101.85 million and $8.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00078228 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00056487 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009714 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003741 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
