Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 15th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 324,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,465. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

