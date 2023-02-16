Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 15th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 324,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,465. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
