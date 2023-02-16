Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ARCT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 216,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,627. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $477.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

In related news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

