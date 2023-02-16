Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.57, but opened at $150.00. Arch Resources shares last traded at $157.33, with a volume of 273,201 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.19 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arch Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

