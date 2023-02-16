Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arch Capital Group

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

