Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
