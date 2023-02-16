ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

