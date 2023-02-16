AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 1,357,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,451,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Specifically, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,525 shares of company stock worth $40,407,878 in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

