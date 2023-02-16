APENFT (NFT) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. APENFT has a total market cap of $134.89 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

