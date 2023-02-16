Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE AM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 2,448,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $94,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

